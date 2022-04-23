ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Lowcountry shrimpers prepare for Blessing of the Fleet, shrimping season

By Lexi Moore
 1 day ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is coming together this weekend to celebrate the local shrimping and fishing industries during the 35th annual “Blessing of The Fleet.”

The event is “an important part of Mount Pleasant’s history and it’s a part that’s picturesque,” says Cindy Tarvin, the Owner of Tarvin Seafood.

It’s a tradition shrimpers like Rocky Magwood and his family have been a part of for years.

“My family has been doing this since the beginning of the Blessing of the Fleets. It is a big thing for my family to get together and do it,” says Magwood.

Cindy says her business has been involved for 10 years. The shrimping season kicked off Monday and Cindy says this time of year for shrimpers is important to get prepared.

“It gives the shrimpers an opportunity to make sure everything is working properly and make sure everything is fixed if it turns out it wasn’t,” says Cindy.

Cindy says last year’s shrimping season was difficult at times, but the biggest challenge they are facing this year is rising fuel costs to fill up their boats.

“When you use 20 to 25 gallons an hour of $4.50 fuel that’s a lot. You have to catch a lot of shrimp to make it worth your while,” says Cindy.

Shrimpers and owners of local fishing companies say the Blessing of the Fleet is not only an important fishing tradition, but it also helps rally the community together.

“Seeing everybody enjoys themselves, the kids and the families. Everyone enjoying themselves and being able to share it with the community,” says Magwood.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and the boat parade and the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony begin at 1 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park Pier.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

