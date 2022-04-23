BREAKING: Crash closes major Omaha intersection

A multi-vehicle crash on 72nd and Dodge had the streets closed Friday night. There was a massive response from police and paramedics. There has been no word yet on any injuries. The crash involved several vehicles and 72nd and Dodge was closed for a period of time Friday. The streets...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what lead up to a crash involving a semi and a hotel. A semi plowed into the Satellite Motel near the intersection of 60th and l Streets just after 7:30 p.m. The truck also hit another car before hitting the building. The...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A multiple vehicle accident has lead to road closures just north of Grand Island Saturday evening. According to a Facebook post from St. Paul Police Department, there was a multiple vehicle pile up on Highway 281 at White Cloud Road. The crash was believed to...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A carjacker beat up a 72-year-old Texas woman, stole her car, then crashed and was killed a short time later, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said Shirlene Hernandez had stopped at a gas station and was on her way into the business when a man grabbed her, […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A well-known roofer and two Pee Dee business owners died Saturday morning when their car ran off the road and hit a utility pole in Darlington County, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. Canado Campos, 42; Aaron Morales, 49; and Juan Valencia, 46, died in the crash, which happened about […]
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
A man was killed at an Air Force base in Arizona on Friday after he failed to show proper entry credentials, officials said. The man, who has not been identified but did not belong to the military, attempted to drive into Luke Air Force Base through its South Gate security checkpoint at 3:42 p.m. PDT, KNXV-TV reported.
