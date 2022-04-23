ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Prosecutor Finally Drops Charges Against Pamela Moses

By Anoa Changa
 1 day ago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


N ews spread Friday that the Shelby County prosecutor decided to drop all charges against Pamela Moses. The move comes two months after a judge granted Moses a new trial. As reported by The Guardian, the prosecutor said she had already served enough time.

Attempting to save face, the prosecutor recounted the prior guilty verdict against Moses. Her rejecting a plea deal for a lesser offense was also mentioned. ( Read more here ).

Conveniently absent from the statement was the reason for the new trial. While it’s true, a jury found Moses guilty at trial a judge granted a new trial in late February after new evidence came to light. Information previously withheld from the defense cast doubt on the prosecution’s case. ( Read more here ).

An email obtained by The Guardian outlined the steps the probation department took to investigate the mistake in signing a certificate saying Moses’ rights were restored. This email was never provided to Moses’ attorney at trial. The prosecution also claims it’s dismissing the case solely for “judicial economy.” But if the prosecution cared about so-called judicial economy, they wouldn’t have charged her.

According to Moses, she was provided paperwork from her probation officer, which she thought cleared her to register to vote. Despite the probation officer owning the mistake, the prosecutor charged Moses, alleging she intentionally deceived everyone.

Dismissing the charges is only one step toward justice for Moses. Her voting rights still need restoration. Restoration of rights in Tennessee remains a big concern.

The complicated process has been the source of ongoing litigation. Earlier this month, a court allowed a legal challenge to move forward to ease the restoration process. Free Hearts’ legal advisor Keeda Haynes called Moses a clear example of the problems with restoring voting rights.

“Pamela Moses’ case showed that the people trying to restore their voting rights always unfairly bear the costs of Tennessee’s negligence, whether they are wrongly told they are ineligible or wrongly told they are eligible,” Haynes said in a statement earlier this month. “It’s high time the state creates a centralized process where Tennesseans can get an official answer on their eligibility and allow for an appeal if they feel that answer is wrong.”

The organization Free Hearts is leading a 2022 campaign , “Free the People, Free the Vote.” Free Hearts calls for several adjustments to existing policy, including voting rights reform. In a March op-ed , Free Hearts’ statewide organizer Gicola Lane outlined the high bar for Tennesseans attempting to regain their voting rights.

It’s estimated that less than one percent of those eligible for restoration regained their voting rights. Lane called Tennessee “the most complicated, strict and mismanaged rights restoration process.”

The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas carries out execution of oldest death row inmate as Melissa Lucio continues to fight for freedom

Texas has executed its oldest death row inmate by way of lethal injection. Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was put to death just before 6.40pm on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buntion, the first inmate executed in the state this year, was put on death row after he was convicted of fatally shooting a 37-year-old Houston police motorcycle officer, James Irby, after a 1990 traffic stop. During the fatal stop, Buntion shot the 19-year police veteran in the head and shot him twice more in the back once he fell to the ground. According to...
POLITICS
