Andrews County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will increase mid morning and continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent in the morning dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Locally higher snow amounts around 20 inches possible over far western North Dakota from Beach to Williston to Crosby. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Western and portions of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow combined with strong winds will result in some power outages.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today. Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent today. Around 15 percent Tuesday. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5 today and as high as 4 to 6 Tuesday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible through 9 PM this evening. Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around 10 AM Tuesday and ending around 9 PM Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and 031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT/12 PM MDT TO 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO THE PRESIDIO VALLEY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. Watch...Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Warning...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Watch...South to southwest 20 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent for the warning and as low as 7 percent for the watch. * RFTI...4 to 8 or near critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
KRQE News 13

High winds and blowing dust rip through Gallup

Winds ripped down the sign at the Loves Travel Center in Gallup. This is at exit 16, officials have closed down the area of US 491 north of Gallup near 264 because of extremely high winds, blowing dust, and low visibility.
GALLUP, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas Southeastern Howard County in western Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 331 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Spring, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Spring, Colorado City, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Cuthbert. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 173 and 215. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

