Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT/12 PM MDT TO 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO THE PRESIDIO VALLEY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Warning...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. Watch...Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Warning...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Watch...South to southwest 20 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent for the warning and as low as 7 percent for the watch. * RFTI...4 to 8 or near critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

