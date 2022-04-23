ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lipscomb County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL COUNTIES At 448 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in Big Spring and the public has reported multiple homes flooded in town. Additional flooding is possible but the heaviest rain has moved east of Big Spring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement and public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Cuthbert and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following county, Howard. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Big Spring. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Big Spring McMahon- Wrinkle Airpark. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will develop across portions of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry this morning The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate during the first hour or two of daylight this morning.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington Fire Weather Concerns for Parts of Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom Very dry air will remain across eastern Vermont today with minimum relative humidity values dropping into the 15 to 25 percent range by midday, mainly in the Northeast Kingdom. Winds will remain light out of the east this morning, then become southeasterly around 5 mph. Despite these light winds, with a second day of very dry conditions, fine dead fuels will be dry, and any fires that start could quickly grow. Contact your local fire warden regarding any open burning today, and if you observe any fires, please report them to the fire department.
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Persistent East winds will produce rough surf. A Moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents will also exist. * WHERE...The beaches of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves around 4 feet can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington. In Oklahoma, Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah and Wagoner. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow-moving cold front moves through the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals to 6 inches are expected. Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs, Western Walsh and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will develop across portions of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry this morning The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate during the first hour or two of daylight this morning.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas Southeastern Howard County in western Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 331 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Spring, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Spring, Colorado City, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Cuthbert. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 173 and 215. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
