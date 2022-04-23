ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 12:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING A combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC this afternoon and again on Sunday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:58:00 Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central, Northwest, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, Northeast, North Central, Northwest, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole and southwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Tribbey, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Seminole, Maud, Bowlegs, Asher, Tribbey, St. Louis and Trousdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will develop across portions of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry this morning The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate during the first hour or two of daylight this morning.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will increase mid morning and continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent in the morning dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PETROLEUM COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Rapid City HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM MDT early this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...The Southern Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Garfield, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Garfield; McCone LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

