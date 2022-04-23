ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Lopers knock off No. 4 UCO to finish Senior Day strong

By NTV Sports
NebraskaTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — Freshman Sydney Thomason threw a complete game four-hit shutout and sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube went 2 for 3 with two RBI's to help Nebraska-Kearney stun fourth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 3-0, in the second game of a double header Friday afternoon at Patriot Park. These...

nebraska.tv

Sports
WIBW

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional. Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Tubs win 15-1, Wichita 7 wins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge played their first Thursday night game as their alternate identity name ‘Turbo Tubs’ and scored a season-high 15 runs in a 15-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds. Chris Vallimont took the hill for Wichita for his third start of the early season where he found himself in an […]
WICHITA, KS
KTUL

ORU introduces Kelsi Musick as women's basketball coach

TULSA, Okla. — A new era has begun in Oral Roberts women's basketball. Friday, the university introduced Oklahoma native Kelsi Musick as the program's 11th head basketball coach. Musick is a Canton native, played college basketball at Cameron University in Lawton, and spent the past decade coaching at Southwestern...
TULSA, OK
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf wins first-ever MIAA title

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team dominated the 2022 MIAA Championships, shooting a 54-hole total of 934 to win by nine strokes. The Lopers, who led the field for roughly the last 40 holes and by as many as 20 strokes, wins its first-ever...
KEARNEY, NE
KVIA

Obanor returning for super senior season at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor is returning to Texas Tech for a super senior season. The 6-foot-8 forward started all 37 games in his first season with the Red Raiders and had double-doubles in all three of their NCAA Tournament games last month. Obanor announced his decision after weighing the possibility of turning pro this year. The Red Raiders went to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four NCAA tourneys. Obanor averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. He previously played three seasons at Oral Roberts. He also had three double-doubles in 2021 NCAA Tournament.
LUBBOCK, TX
Kearney Hub

Split with No. 4 Central Oklahoma enhances Lopers' tournament hopes

KEARNEY — Freshman Sydney Thomason threw a complete game, four-hit shutout and sophomore left fielder Abbie Jo Gaube went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help University of Nebraska at Kearney stun fourth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 3-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Patriot Park.
KEARNEY, NE
