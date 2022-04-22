Former Ponte Vedra star Taylor Funk closes with two clutch birdies to win PGA Tour Canada qualifier

Former Ponte Vedra Beach High player Taylor Funk birdied two of his last three holes on Friday at The Home Course in DuPont, Wash., and won a PGA Tour Canada Qualifying Tournament and earned a full exemption for the 2022 season.

Funk shot 69 to finish at 13-under-par 275 and win by two shots over Lawren Rowe of Canada (69). The winner of the qualifier was the only player to get an exemption for the entire season.

Another Shark attack: 7-time state champ Ponte Vedra High dominates boys All-First Coast golf team

Farewell, Fred Funk: After 30 years of championships and charity, he's departing for Texas

Funk made short birdie putts at Nos. 16 and 17 and nearly had a third. A birdie attempt at the 18th hole lipped out but combined with his previous rounds of 71-67-68, it was enough to get his PGA Tour Canada card.

The son of 2005 Players champion Fred Funk admitted that he checked the leaderboard on the PGA Tour app on his phone on the 16th tee, and saw he was trailing Rowe by one shot.

“I’m going into 16, which is a reachable par-5 [and] I thought I needed to get it at least to 13 [under] to have a chance at a playoff," Funk told pgatour.com. "I expected him to go 1-under over the last three, at least."

However, Rowe played his last three holes 1-over to finish at 11-under.

"They were both stress-free, which was nice,” Funk said of his two late birdies. “I didn’t know where I stood at that point—maybe needed that [birdie on 18], maybe I didn’t. I came in and saw [Rowe] made a bogey."

Funk has held PGA Tour-affiliated status only once, on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

He overcome a slow start. In Tuesday's first round, Funk was 2-over through seven holes when rain suspended the round. But he birdied his first hole after returning.

“I think that was a good thing for me ... I played well from there on in,” said Funk. “It is satisfying. It’s my first pro win, and I’m happy about it. I’m just going to chase this Tour around ... I have about a month to prepare, but I’m definitely going to take a few days off after this one.”

Funk won the Class 2A state individual title in 2013, leading the Sharks to the first of a record seven consecutive state championships. He played three years for University of Texas teams from 2015-17 that included Masters champion and world No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler and current PGA Tour players Kramer Hickok and Beau Hossler.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Former Ponte Vedra star Taylor Funk closes with two clutch birdies to win PGA Tour Canada qualifier