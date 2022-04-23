ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Family of Anderson Co. crash victim speaks out

By Sophia Radebaugh
 1 day ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A deadly crash involving an Anderson County deputy took the life of 80-year old Sarah Parson on April 3.

Her family is now talking about how her loss has impacted them.

Scrolling through pictures… looking at their mom, Millicent Parson and Lavendia Glenn said she’s always on their mind.

“Momma was just lovable. She always showed love to everybody,” Glenn said.

They said people, even outside of Parson’s family, would call her mom or grandma.

“I go in Walmart they always say ‘tell mom I love her,’ because that’s what she always tells them. She would tell them ‘bye, have a good day, I love you,'” Glenn said.

However, when they think about April 3rd.

“Unexplainable, it’s just unexplainable,” Glen nsaid.

That’s the day they lost her in a deadly crash in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Parson was pulling out onto Highway 28 from a private drive, when a deputy hit her car.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was on the way to an armed robbery.

Parson was flown to the hospital, where she died.

“To lose your mother like that when you just talked to her less than 2 hours before, and then you get a call that they’re flying her to Greenville,” Glenn said. “It’s just unexplainable.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they “terminated the deputy involved in the vehicle collision on April 3, 2022 for violation of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office policy. This termination was effective April 19, 2022.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team said the crash is still under investigation.

We also learned that Parson was the grandmother of a lieutenant from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and a lieutenant from the Anderson Police Department.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

