ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leggett, CA

Landslide Closes State Route 271 on the Mendocino/Humboldt County Line

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Route 271 is closed for the night after a landslide blocked both lanes bringing mud, rocks,...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
KION News Channel 5/46

Tornado warnings issued for Northern California

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Tornado warnings have been issued for multiple areas east of Stockton. Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, San Andreas, Valley Springs and Campo Seco are under a warning until 6 p.m. Reports of strong rotations are appearing on the radar. Tornado warning continues for Valley Springs CA, Campo Seco until 6:00 PM PDT. Strong The post Tornado warnings issued for Northern California appeared first on KION546.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Denver

I-70 Closed In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure starts for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it starts at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the interstate was still closed. There haven’t been any reports of injuries. The closure illustrated the juxtaposition with the Front Range and the Denver metro area where wind and dry conditions have dominated for what feels like forever. Lakewood’s fire ban is now in effect for the city’s parks and open space areas, which means no fires of any kind in these locations, no model rockets and essentially no smoking outside vehicles or buildings. — City of Lakewood, Colorado (@LakewoodColo) April 23, 2022 While temperatures were much cooler than Friday, fire danger is still a concern prompting several municipalities and county sheriff’s offices to enact fire bans in the metro area. It’s not clear when I-70 will reopen.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leggett, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Landslide#The Lanes#For The Night#State Route 271#Caltrans#State Route 1
KCRA.com

Tornado touched down in San Joaquin County, National Weather Service says

A “weak tornado” briefly touched down in a field near Isleton in San Joaquin County on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Sacramento said. The NWS said Friday that it received video of the tornado by a trained weather spotter and according to a preliminary determination the tornado had a width of less than 50 feet and touched down for less than a minute.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides With Tree in Pittsburg

A man was killed Thursday evening after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of Loveridge Road in Pittsburg. Firefighters and paramedic units responded to the scene at approximately 6:13 p.m.
PITTSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County coroner: Woman found dead in field near Cloverdale died of brain injury

A 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote area near Cloverdale died of brain injury, according to a report from the Sonoma County coroner. But even with the results of an autopsy, which were released to The Press Democrat this week, investigators remain puzzled about the circumstances that lead to the “suspicious” death of Amber Dillon, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 4 others injured after a two-vehicle collision in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

1 person killed, 4 others injured after a two-vehicle collision in San Jose (San Jose, CA)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, one person died while four others suffered injuries following a two-vehicle accident in San Jose. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the area of North First Street and Montague Expressway in North San Jose [...]
SAN JOSE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash near Greater Nevada Field late Friday left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, the Reno Police Department said. The crash happened on Evans Avenue just north of East Second Street at about 11:55 p.m. Emergency personnel found the man down and unresponsive and took him to...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy