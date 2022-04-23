Collier County elementary school teacher arrested for placing hidden camera in bathroom

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County elementary school teacher was arrested and is facing a charge of video voyeurism after he allegedly installed a video camera in a bathroom at Pinecrest Elementary School in Immokalee.

Diego Alberto Rojas-Pulido, 37, is facing one charge of video voyeurism – offender 24 or older and victim under 16. The charge is a second-degree felony, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said three students found what they thought was a video recording device attached to a metal tissue box in the bathroom adjacent to Rojas-Pulido’s classroom where he was teaching Tuesday.

The students reported it to him, however, Rojas-Pulido removed it but did not report it to the school administration, said CCSO.

One of the students told a school counselor Wednesday who then immediately reported it to the school’s principal, as well as CCSO.

Rojas-Pulido was immediately removed from the school by CCPS.

Deputies were called to his residence Thursday evening after Rojas-Pulido attempted to commit suicide. He was brought to a Lee County hospital for treatment.

He was served with an arrest warrant from CCSO in the hospital Friday.

We have been informed of an arrest by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) of a District employee, Diego Rojas. Upon learning of the allegations, CCPS immediately removed Diego Rojas from the school and terminated his employment with the District. The matter is currently under criminal investigation and the District is cooperating with CCSO. Chad Oliver Executive Director, Communications & Community Engagement Collier County Public Schools

This is an active investigation.