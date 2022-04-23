ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Missing woman found alive in Estero Bay Preserve

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

UPDATE: 11:07 p.m.

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 65-year-old woman who went missing in the Estero Bay Preserve late Friday has been found alive.

She was found in one of the deepest, marshiest locations in the preserve, according to authorities. First responders are currently with her. She is also alert and conscious.

Right now, all options are currently being explored to get her out safely.

Authorities used drones, helicopters, and UTVs to help with the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters with Iona McGregor Fire, and multiple other agencies are currently searching for a missing woman in the Estero Bay Preserve.

LCSO called IMFD around 4 p.m. Friday. The husband and wife were walking in the preserve when the husband came out, but the wife did not, according to Battalion Chief Jason Martin.

Some areas in the preserve are trails, others are marshes.

The search area is 11,381 acres.

This is an active investigation.

NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
