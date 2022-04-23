Missing woman found alive in Estero Bay Preserve

UPDATE: 11:07 p.m.

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 65-year-old woman who went missing in the Estero Bay Preserve late Friday has been found alive.

She was found in one of the deepest, marshiest locations in the preserve, according to authorities. First responders are currently with her. She is also alert and conscious.

Right now, all options are currently being explored to get her out safely.

Authorities used drones, helicopters, and UTVs to help with the search.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters with Iona McGregor Fire, and multiple other agencies are currently searching for a missing woman in the Estero Bay Preserve.

LCSO called IMFD around 4 p.m. Friday. The husband and wife were walking in the preserve when the husband came out, but the wife did not, according to Battalion Chief Jason Martin.

Some areas in the preserve are trails, others are marshes.

The search area is 11,381 acres.

This is an active investigation.