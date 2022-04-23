ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson Tri-Fest returns after two year hiatus

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson is hosting its first community wide event in more than two years.

The Henderson Lion’s Club Tri-Fest returns downtown, with no COVID restrictions. Families say it feels good to be out.

“It feels amazing, the weather is awesome, and it is just nice to see Henderson back out,” said Samantha Littrell, who was out enjoying the festival with her family.

“ The weather is great and I love the Tri-Fest. I’ve missed it the past couple years,” said Patti Bugg, who was also out enjoying the festival.

Many say they’re ready to get their hands on festival food they missed.

Littrel and her daughter say they like the ribbon fries and corn dogs.

“I’ve had a sausage burger, half a funnel cake, and now I’m working on chicken and dumplings and a lemon shake up,” said Bugg.

Tri-Fest is a major fundraiser for the Lion’s Club and other local non-profits. So having to hit pause during the pandemic caused a loss of revenue.

“It’s been a challenge, but we got through it. We had some money saved up,” said James Peden of the Lions Club.

Thousands came for opening day, and a potentially record setting crowd is expected to come tomorrow.

“It’s possible we’ll have a larger crowd and it’s the first event and it’s the first nice weekend we have had this year,” Peden said.

The fun continues on Saturday with food booths and carnival rides opening back up at 11 am.

