It’s starting to become evident that there’s no such thing as an easy win over the Blue Jays. Friday night’s series-opener in Houston really looked like a mismatch on paper. You have Justin Verlander and his 0.69 ERA looking for the third no-hitter against the Blue Jays of his career and, on the other side, you have long-reliever Ross Stripling making a spot start for the injured Hyun Jin Ryu. On top of that, the Blue Jays are also shorthanded, as Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen are on the Injured List and George Springer wasn’t in the lineup because of that hit-by-pitch on Wednesday night in Boston.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO