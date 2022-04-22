ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor hands Tech second consecutive shutout

By From Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kkkoq_0fHlzcGh00

WACO — Aliyah Binford threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts as Baylor beat Texas Tech 4-0 Saturday, holding the Red Raiders scoreless for the second time in the three-game Big 12 softball series.

Emily Hott drove in two runs and Baylor (25-18, 4-7) moved within one victory of a series sweep. In Friday's series opener, Dariana Orme threw a two-hit shutout and Baylor won 1-0.

The series finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Josie Bower delivered an RBI triple in the first inning, and that turned out to be all the offense Binford (7-5) needed. She outpitched Tech starter Erna Carlin (7-6), who allowed only two hits over five innings, but walked seven and gave up all four runs.

Ellie Bailey had two singles for Tech (21-23, 4-10) and Peyton Blythe doubled.

In Friday night's game, Orme (11-10) walked one and struck out five. She won a pitchers' duel against Tech's Kendall Fritz (12-8), who also threw a complete game and allowed three hits.

The only run scored in the fourth inning. With two outs and none on, Bower singled, stole second, took third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

The Red Raiders stranded Bailey after she hit a two-out double in the fourth inning and couldn't take advantage of runners at first and second with one out in the fifth.

Women's golf

HOCKLEY — Chiara Horder and Amy Taylor stayed in the top 10, but Texas Tech dropped to seventh after Saturday's second round of the Big 12 tournament.

Horder (71-77) and Taylor (73-75) are tied for 10th in the 54-hole event played on The Clubs at Houston Oaks. Anna Dong (75-75) is tied for 20th, and rounding out the Tech lineup are Gala Dumez (77-81) and Chelsea Romas (84-85).

Only three of the nine teams shot lower scores Saturday than in Friday's first round. That included the two at the top of the leaderboard, Texas at 10 over par and Oklahoma State at 19-over. Baylor is next at 21-over. Tech's 24-over second round took the Red Raiders to 36-over.

Track & field

WACO — Texas Tech's Ruth Usoro and Chris Welch swept the long-jump competitions on Friday's first day of the Michael Johnson Invitational hosted by Baylor.

Both won with wind-assisted jumps. Usoro jumped a wind-assisted 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches with a tailwind of 5.2 meters per second. Welch with 25-2 with the wind at 8.3 meters per second.

Tech's Rosemary Chukwuma, who broke the school record last week in the women's 100 meters with a wind-legal time of 11.05 seconds, won the 200 Friday with a time of 22.97 seconds.

In the men's 200, Tech's Courtney Lindsey ran 20.94 in legal wind. That was good for second behind two-time U.S. Olympic team sprinter Trayvon Bromell, who ran 20.55.

Tech's Seasons Usual and Gabriel Oladipo finished third in the women's and men's discus competitions, respectively. Usual's best mark was 183-1, and Oladipo threw 186-1.

On Saturday, Tech got first-place finishes from Thomas Velvin in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase and from the women's 400-meter relay. The latter team of Virginia Kerley, Kiah Dubarry-Gay, Aneesa Scott and Chukwuma ran a time of 43.22, third-fastest in the program's history.

Velvin ran 9 minutes, 31.30 seconds.

Four Tech athletes turned in second-place showings: Chloe Wall in the women's pole vault (13-8 1/4), Jalen Seals in the men's triple jump (wind-assisted 52-4 3/4), Jack Scarborough in the men's high jump (6-11 1-2) and Kyra Young in the women's steeplechase (11:49.55).

UT-Arlington's Bryson DeBerry from Plainview and South Plains College won the high jump by clearing 7-1 1/2.

Tech's Michaela Lewis took third in the women's 800 meters (2:05.61), and Jacolby Shelton got third in the men's 100 meters (wind-legal 10.21).

Tech got fourth-place finishes from Kayli Johnson in the women's shot put (54-0), Demisha Roswell in the women's 100-meter hurdles (wind-assisted 12.87) and Maliek Kendall in the men's 110 hurdles (wind-assisted 13.83).

