FDNY: E-bikes caused 4 fires across New York City in 1 day

By Cory James
CBS New York
 1 day ago

E-bikes sparked four fires across NYC in single day, FDNY says 01:45

NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured out of a Brooklyn home Thursday, and investigators say the fire was sparked by an e-bike.

According to the FDNY, it was one of four fires started by e-bikes in a single day.

Panic could be heard as flames shot several feet into the air in Kensington, Brooklyn . A fire engulfed two homes on East Ninth Street early Thursday morning.

"Nightmarish," neighbor Aaron Wexler told CBS2's Cory James.

"I saw a blaze. It was like a furnace. It felt like I was in front of a heater," neighbor Joseph Barry said.

Barry lives a couple doors down. He learned e-batteries were the cause of the fire, and that hit home.

"I own an e-bike myself," he said.

So far this year, there have been more than 40 fires from lithium-ion batteries for e-bikes and scooters, according to the FDNY. One of those fires was deadly.

Last year, officials say there were more than 100 similar fires with 79 injuries and four deaths.

"Shocks me," Brooklyn resident Karen Heimann said.

The FDNY created a video sharing safety tips on how to safely charges, store and throw away e-batteries.

Some of their suggestions include purchasing products that have been tested in a lab, following manufacturer instructions and not charging devices under a pillow, bed or couch.

Joseph Barry's father, meanwhile, says because of the fire in his neighborhood, he plans to be extra cautious with his son's e-bike.

"Let's make sure he doesn't plug it in overnight," he said. "We want to have somebody awake while that thing's charging, not when he's sleeping."

The three other fires were all in Manhattan. Fire officials tell us a total of 12 people were injured overall. None of those injuries are serious.

