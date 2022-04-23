ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

ICE lodges detainer after suspect's arrest in Orsolya Gaal case

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji3on_0fHlzCVv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhadR_0fHlzCVv00
Federal authorities now involving in Orsolya Gaal murder case after David Bonola's arrest 01:35

NEW YORK -- Federal authorities are now involved in the case of a Queens mother whose remains were found stuffed inside a hockey bag last weekend.

The crime scene tape is gone from Orsolya Gaal's Forest Hills home, but the flowers remain, reminders of the horror that happened there just one week ago .

Late Thursday, David Bonola was indicted for Gaal's murder . Police believe the 44-year-old handyman had been having an affair with the victim, a wife and mother of two.

READ MORE: NYPD: Orsolya Gaal's former lover and handyman David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother

Even before Bonola allegedly confessed Thursday, police had their eye on him thanks to a digital trail linking him to the victim.

Sources tell CBS2 investigators found a note on Gaal's refrigerator door in her handwriting which read, "Have to get a new handyman."

According to sources, the NYPD was conducting surveillance outside the suspect's Richmond Hill home. Once Bonola's trash was collected, investigators could legally search it without a warrant. We're told police dug out bloodied boots and bandages from the waste.

Bonola, who had been living in Queens, is a Mexican citizen. We've learned the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking since his arrest.

"That means that he's not here with permission and that he's subject to deportation," legal expert Stuart Slotnick told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Bonola is being held without bail, but if bail is set for any reason or if he's eventually found not guilty, Slotnick says Bonola will likely be deported.

If found guilty, Bonola faces 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 5

Helen B
19h ago

Don't turn him over to the feds. They'll only put him on another bus. NY needs to try him and convict him.

Reply
9
Related
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Detainer#Lodges#Deportation#Murder#Mexican#Queens Central Booking
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy