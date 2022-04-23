ICE lodges detainer after suspect's arrest in Orsolya Gaal case

NEW YORK -- Federal authorities are now involved in the case of a Queens mother whose remains were found stuffed inside a hockey bag last weekend.

The crime scene tape is gone from Orsolya Gaal's Forest Hills home, but the flowers remain, reminders of the horror that happened there just one week ago .

Late Thursday, David Bonola was indicted for Gaal's murder . Police believe the 44-year-old handyman had been having an affair with the victim, a wife and mother of two.

Even before Bonola allegedly confessed Thursday, police had their eye on him thanks to a digital trail linking him to the victim.

Sources tell CBS2 investigators found a note on Gaal's refrigerator door in her handwriting which read, "Have to get a new handyman."

According to sources, the NYPD was conducting surveillance outside the suspect's Richmond Hill home. Once Bonola's trash was collected, investigators could legally search it without a warrant. We're told police dug out bloodied boots and bandages from the waste.

Bonola, who had been living in Queens, is a Mexican citizen. We've learned the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now lodged a detainer with Queens Central Booking since his arrest.

"That means that he's not here with permission and that he's subject to deportation," legal expert Stuart Slotnick told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Bonola is being held without bail, but if bail is set for any reason or if he's eventually found not guilty, Slotnick says Bonola will likely be deported.

If found guilty, Bonola faces 25 years to life in prison.