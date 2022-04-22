Ashland University softball takes two from visiting Lake Erie

ASHLAND — Lauren McMillin was Ms. Clutch for the Ashland University softball team Friday at Brookside Park, coming up big twice in extra innings.

McMillin legged out a walk-off triple to score the game-tying and winning runs in the 12th inning to give AU a 4-3 win over Lake Erie in the nightcap of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In the first game, AU (8-17, 2-10) scored two runs in the sixth inning to pull out a 4-2 triumph.

Lake Erie (11-23, 6-10) pulled ahead 3-2 by scoring a run in the top of the 12th inning. Emma Spahr plated the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right, as both teams were given ghost runners on second to start the 10th inning.

Jordyn Severns was on second base to start the 12th for AU, and she was joined on the basepaths by Hailey Struckman, who coaxed a walk off of Spahr. After Mollie Pentz was put into the game to run for Struckman, McMillin ripped a Spahr offering into left-center, scoring Severns and Pentz to end the game.

“I just knew with the runner on second I had to hit the ball to the outfield, preferably a gap shot,” McMillin said. “I just went in there not freaking out, just going in there with the same mindset the whole game, and it worked. We’ve definitely been through a lot this season, but that second game showed what we’re made of, what we’re capable of, and we’ve been waiting for that for weeks, and it’s good we finally showed what we’re made of.”

“I was so incredibly proud of the fight that they showed and the battle that they showed,” AU coach Emlyn Knerem said “That is the team that we are, and that’s the team that we haven’t been showing the last couple of weeks. They just stayed on it and stayed with it, and they stayed with one another. It was different people every inning. It was just two big wins. We really needed those, and that was a really good day for us.”

McMillin had two other hits in the game, including a game-tying RBI single in the 10th. Jamie Rutherford had two singles, and Lily Rockwell drove in AU’s first run with a single to center in the fifth.

Josie Duncan got the win in the circle in the second game in relief of Hannah Fricke, who went the first six innings, yielding one run on five hits with one strikeout. Duncan went the final six innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

“It just felt really good to be back out there,” Fricke said. “The team played phenomenal today. Jordyn did a great job behind the plate. I just couldn’t have asked for a better team win, and it just felt really good to be finally back out on the mound and getting to play together with these girls. It’s just a really good feeling.”

Duncan tossed a complete game in the opener, scattering six hits and yielding two runs.

“It’s been a struggle,” she said. “There’s times when there’s ups and downs, but that’s when you look to your team and look for them to have confidence in you, and I swear it boosts me every time when I look back and see they’re smiling and coming to the circle saying come on Jo, and without Hannah, we would not be here. She deserves all the credit in the world, and kudos to her for coming out here and getting back up, and doing it again, and again and again. To see her striving here recently is awesome.”

Severns had two singles for AU, Rockwell plated two runs in the third with a single, and Alexis Lavdis drove in two runs with a single in the sixth that proved to be the difference.

“I had two runners on,” Lavdis said. “I needed to do whatever I could to get them in, and I was just thinking of hitting the ball hard and somehow putting it in play. Today was a beautiful day to play, and we came in saying we were going to win, and that’s the team I know. That’s how we play softball. We’ve just got to keep it up the rest of the season.”

Knerem was proud not only of Duncan and Fricke’s efforts in the circle but the fact the Eagles played errorless ball for 19 innings.

“Josie’s been a champ all season long,” Knerem said. “She has taken the load onto her shoulders of this team and has just been incredible. She really showed up today. Hannah, she shut them down. That’s exactly what we needed her to do. She would make them hit fly balls and ground balls and just let her defense work.

“We’ve known the defense is the cornerstone of our team this year, and they played behind both pitchers and really showed up today.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland University softball takes two from visiting Lake Erie