MADISON, Wis. — Despite a disappointing season, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Friday that men’s hockey coach Tony Granato would return. McIntosh says he has had several discussions with Granato since the end of the season, which saw the Badgers finish a disappointing 10-24-3 overall and 6-17-1 in the conference. It was the worst finish for the men’s hockey team since 2015-2016, when the Badgers went 8-19-8 overall, and comes a year after Wisconsin won the Big Ten and went 20-10-1 overall.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO