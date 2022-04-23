ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Deb review – big laughs and big pop choruses by Megan Washington in small-town coming of age musical

By Cassie Tongue
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sv5Gu_0fHlxWzd00

Picture sheets of rusted-on corrugated iron, ripped through above eye level to create a horizon line and give us a glimpse of endless country sky. Picture a strong, lovely teenage girl, all dusty boots and low ponytail, and give her a tiara.

This is The Deb, a new Australian musical.

Taylah (Katelin Koprivec, charmingly grounded) lives in Dunburn, a tiny fictional rural town suffocated by drought. While the mayor (Jay Laga’aia) films “singing cowboy” videos to win relief funding before the dam runs dry, the teens are all focused on the local debutante ball, that white-dress-and-Viennese-waltz-schmaltz-fest.

No one is more excited for the deb than Taylah. An outcast, she’s painfully excited for a night that could transform her into a princess. No one can stop her from enjoying this fantasy. Except, maybe, for Maeve.

Taylah’s cousin from the city, Maeve (newcomer Charlotte MacInnes, instantly a star), is queer, poised and beautiful, burning with feminist rage. Sent to Dunburn after a political protest gone awry at her elite private school, she takes her suffering out on Taylah, the town and especially the deb, which she immediately condemns as outdated and unnecessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDC9_0fHlxWzd00
Taylah, an outcast in her tiny town, is painfully excited for the debutante ball she hopes could transform her into a princess. Photograph: Tracey Schramm

But of course Maeve is soon roped into the deb, and of course these cousins, from two different worlds, learn to understand each other. Their journey to best friendship takes the place of a musical’s romantic A-story, brimming with sweetly funny beats and the solemn exchange of friendship bracelets.

With a pastiche score by Megan Washington that dabbles in Broadway pop, adding R&B inflections for worldly Maeve, Oz-rock riffs for town life and even transcendent 80s synth for a Bonnie Tyler-esque makeover number (local salon owner Janette, played by Monique Sallé, briefly steals the show), the musical moves winningly from punchline to punchline on the length of a heartstring, expertly tugging it in the name of friendship, becoming and community solidarity.

The writer and co-director, Hannah Reilly, uses conventional musical theatre narrative beats to structure her offbeat story and provide a sincere foundation for her joke-a-minute writing, which allows the emotional moments to really soar. There are fondly exaggerated country stereotypes, and surprisingly sharp observations about small town life, all wrapped up in a bow of self-acceptance.

The good old musical comedy B-story standby – a love affair between two secondary characters – is alive and well here, too, in the touchingly sincere romance growing between Mayor Jase and Tara Morice’s Shell, whose dress shop and dance lessons keep the deb tradition alive.

Sign up to receive Guardian Australia’s weekend culture and lifestyle email

The story, score and tone owe a debt to Muriel’s Wedding – both the 1994 film and the 2017 musical with music by another darling of Australian indie pop, Kate Miller-Heidke (there’s even a trio of “can’t hang” mean girls). But it feels right that Muriel and Rhonda finally have two scrappy younger sisters; they carry their legacy proudly and loudly. Even head mean girl Annabelle (Mariah Gonzalez) finds some of that pride in defying social norms by the end of the show.

Emma White’s set is an instant summoner of place and Mason Browne’s costumes build out the world with equal doses of care and wit. Sally Dashwood’s choreography borrows from country “physie” culture and embraces the awkwardness of teens borrowing moves from music videos that don’t quite sit in their bodies, a twinge of self-aware irony in movement that feels uniquely Australian – an approach featured in recent musicals Fangirls and The Boomkak Panto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwCLW_0fHlxWzd00
The Deb’s choreography borrows from country ‘physie’ culture and embraces the awkwardness of teens borrowing moves from music videos. Photograph: Tracey Schramm

The first act, unwieldy in Reilly and associate director Fraser Corfield’s hands, is a little too long and starts a little too self-consciously. A revisit of the opening and second numbers for streamlined introductions to the world, its people and their wants would help. The story sparkles when the cousins meet each other, and moves better once their journeys collide in song. In the Spotlight, which they sing together but apart, and Someone Brilliant, their love song for themselves and each other, are the jewels of the show, and could have arrived sooner.

Related: Wayside Bride review – a loving tribute to an Australian religious rebel

It’s a rare thing when a musical’s second act is stronger than its first, but The Deb’s latter half is exceptional: it knows exactly how to bring itself home, adding softer tones, more emotional weight and then a truly ridiculous political visual gag to clear any misty eyes.

There’s something wonderful about a new theatre – The Rebel, Australian Theatre for Young People’s new home named for its million-dollar benefactor, Rebel Wilson – opening its doors with a show that is an embrace and expansion of new trends in Australian musical comedy. The Deb is a celebration of a new joyful onstage movement of women-centred, lovingly local stories with big laughs and big pop choruses. It anchors a story of young people in a story of community, and creates in the Rebel a new home for storytelling futures.

The Deb is at the Rebel theatre , Dawes Point, until 22 May

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
The Guardian

BalletBoyz: Deluxe review – it’s impossible to look away

One quality that has sustained BalletBoyz, the company founded by the original Boyz, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, has been their determination to explore different dynamics in dance. For proof, note this programme, originally designed for their 20th anniversary in 2020, which asks two female choreographers to work with this all-male company. Another characteristic is their crusading desire to make dance as approachable as possible, evidenced here with their cheeky, trademark films that introduce the pieces. It adds up to an intriguing evening.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Washington
Person
Tara Morice
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choruses#Coming Of Age#Pop Culture#Musicals#Australian#Dunburn#Viennese
SheKnows

Daughter of As the World Turns Legend Reaches Out to Mom’s Grieving Fans: ‘I Understand Why You All Loved Her’

Like all soap opera stars, Kathryn Hays (Kim, As The World Turns) had three families: those she worked with on the set, the viewers who — having welcomed her into their home for years — felt deeply connected, and of course the real loved ones to whom she went home each night. So it’s not surprising that when news of her passing began to spread last week, all three groups were profoundly impacted.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement'For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

247K+
Followers
65K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy