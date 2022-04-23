ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You watched Paul Dano's creepy movie Riddler, now meet the comic book Riddler

By Michael Doran
 1 day ago
DC's longest-running series Detective Comics is getting its latest new creative team this July, but current writer Mariko Tamaki still has some unfinished business and it involves the classic Batman villain the Riddler, just off his big-screen star turn in The Batman portrayed by Paul Dano. Dano and director...

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Pratt Faces Homophobic Accusations Anew Following Thor 4 Trailer's Release

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is easily one of the most likable personalities in Hollywood which is quite baffling how he's been dragged in several controversies over the last couple of years. If you may recall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor was accused of homophobia after claims surfaced...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves is Ghost Rider in Awesome MCU Art

Keanu Reeves has got to be one of the actors fans have been dying to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and for years now, they have been campaigning real hard for the star of The Matrix and John Wick franchises to become part of the franchise. Reeves previously revealed that he has in fact had discussions with Marvel Studios regarding a potential involvement in the MCU but admitted that they have yet to find something that would appeal to him.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Addresses If He Will Be In The MCU

Nic Cage addressed if he would be in the MCU at some point. He says that he has "no idea" if he will be making his debut in the massive franchise soon. In one of Wired's patented, "Answering Questions From The Internet" segments, the beloved star got asked about being in the Marvel universe again. Cage's take on Ghost Rider has been celebrated over the years. With the hero possibly coming soon in the MCU, fans want to know if they'll see his version of the character again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looms large over all of this as well. Because of that movie and the rumored cameos, everyone's eyes are laser focused on any actors who have appeared in older Marvel titles. However, Cage isn't saying anything at this time. Could that be because he already has? Maybe. But, also, he could be waiting like the rest of us.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

New Netflix series with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is being compared to Skins and It’s A Sin

Netflix’s new romantic coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The drama is an adaptation of the graphic novel by Alice Oseman which tells the story of teen friendship and love young. The uplifting LGBTQ+ drama focuses on teens Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) at a British grammar school.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Magic Mike 3 Exit, More Rumors Are Swirling About Thandiwe Newton’s Personal Life

Actress Thandiwe Newton has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, with roles in major franchises like Mission: Impossible and Star Wars (with the latter killing her off way too early), as well as prestige dramas like Crash. She was set for a role in Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3, but surprisingly dropped out of the highly anticipated movie. And after her exit from the Magic Mike threequel, more rumors are swirling about Newton’s personal life.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

15K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

