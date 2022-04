TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball will be out two pitchers for what is likely to be the remainder of the 2022 season. On Friday evening following the Crimson Tide's 4-2 loss to the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs, head coach Brad Bohannon announced that senior reliever Hunter Hoopes will be out indefinitely due to an undisclosed injury, and that junior starter Connor Prielipp — who was likely to not participate this season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery last season — has opted out for the rest of the season.

