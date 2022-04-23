ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Simmons Praises His Own IQ

By Ryan Phillips
 1 day ago
Ben Simmons is preparing to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets for the first time and on Friday he discussed what that could look like. In the process of talking about it, Simmons was effusive in his praise of ... his own IQ. No, really.

Check this out:

Well, someone is awful high on himself. I'm sure this will do wonders to endear Simmons to the public.

The Nets have been waiting for Simmons to hit the court since they landed him along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Simmons has been dealing with a herniated disk in his back since the trade. He has yet to play a game during the 2021-22 season.

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
Doc Rivers Now Calling Out James Harden as Sixers' Slide Continues

When you sign James Harden you sign up for the full James Harden experience and sometimes that can be frustrating. The contact-seeking lefty had a night to forget on Thursday, missing 11 of the 15 shots he took in a disappointing loss to the suddenly decent Detroit Pistons. As a result, the Philadelphia 76ers are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and need to string some wins together immediately to ensure multiple rounds of home-court advantage.
Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
Here's What Ben Simmons Said On Friday Before Game 3

"It's literally day-to-day," Simmons said of his status. "I've had plenty of great days, which has been great for me." Simmons has yet to play in a game so far this season, but there is reason to believe that he will play in the series. "I'm very hopeful," Simmons said.
Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Michael Jordan Explained Why He Chose No. 23 In The NBA: "My Brother Wore The 45, Which Was My Number. So I Chose Half Of What His Jersey Is, Which Is 22.5... I Would Rather Have 23."

Once they become big enough, players start to be recognized by a lot of factors other than their names. Nicknames, signature moves, and of course, jersey numbers become synonymous with the best in the NBA. And nobody comes close to Michael Jordan in terms of fame and popularity at their basketball peak. MJ's jump became iconic, so there's no doubting the fact that No. 23 was always going to be associated with him.
