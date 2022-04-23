Ben Simmons Praises His Own IQ

Ben Simmons is preparing to suit up for the Brooklyn Nets for the first time and on Friday he discussed what that could look like. In the process of talking about it, Simmons was effusive in his praise of ... his own IQ. No, really.

Check this out:

Well, someone is awful high on himself. I'm sure this will do wonders to endear Simmons to the public.

The Nets have been waiting for Simmons to hit the court since they landed him along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Simmons has been dealing with a herniated disk in his back since the trade. He has yet to play a game during the 2021-22 season.