Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deuel, Garden, Perkins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; Grady; McClain; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GARVIN...SOUTHEASTERN GRADY...NORTHEASTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTHWESTERN MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 127 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Criner to 3 miles south of Bradley to 6 miles southwest of Lindsay to 4 miles east of Bray, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lindsay, Maysville, Elmore City, Wayne, Alex, Foster, Bradley, Antioch, Cox City, Whitebead, Erin Springs and Payne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GARVIN COUNTY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO