Charlotte Hornets fire head coach James Borrego after four seasons

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 22 (UPI) -- The Charlotte Hornets fired head coach James Borrego after four seasons, the team announced Friday.

Borrego had a 138-163 record over his four seasons with the Hornets. Borrego's final three years in Charlotte came as the franchise was rebuilding in the wake of Kemba Walker's departure for the Boston Celtics in 2019.

Since the 2019-20 campaign, Borrego oversaw 10-win improvements for the Hornets each year. The team went from 23-42 in the 2019-20 season to 33-39 in 2020-21. Charlotte had a 43-39 mark this season.

The 44-year-old Borrego also helped develop point guard LaMelo Ball, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year last season and an All-Star this year. In addition, Miles Bridges and Devonte' Graham both took major leaps forward under Borrego.

"I want to thank J.B. for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in a statement. "Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future.

"These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately."

The Hornets have missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. Charlotte has reached the postseason just three times across the past 18 seasons since returning to the NBA in 2004.

