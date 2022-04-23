ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Semi hits car then hotel near Omaha intersection

By 6 News staff reports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating what lead up to a...

WOWT

Omaha woman’s car mysteriously towed from driveway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last Saturday a car turned up missing from a driveway in south-central Omaha. But the way it was taken makes this an unusual case. Since her husband died of COVID 74-year-old Kathie Knight cares for the classic cars they kept but one of them is missing.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Multi-vehicle crash at 72nd and Dodge had streets closed in Omaha

A multi-vehicle crash on 72nd and Dodge had the streets closed Friday night. There was a massive response from police and paramedics. There has been no word yet on any injuries. The crash involved several vehicles and 72nd and Dodge was closed for a period of time Friday. The streets...
DODGE, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Omaha woman dies after being struck by car near 26th and Lake

OMAHA — A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday. Ashley Dotson was standing near the off ramp of U.S. 75 at Lake Street when she was hit by a 2005 Toyota Corolla just before 10:25 p.m.
ACCIDENTS
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Car hits Carrabba's restaurant in northwest Omaha

A station wagon crashed into a Carrabba's restaurant near 144th and West Maple Friday night. Officials say no one was seriously hurt. There has been no information yet on what caused the driver to lose control.
OMAHA, NE
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA
KETV.com

One person dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska

One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
BURT COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Carroll County Crash

(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA

