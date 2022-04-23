HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College splits run-filled doubleheader
MIDLAND, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – The Midland College Chaps scored plenty of runs as they split their doubleheader against Clarendon College.
The Chaps won the first game 12-3 and lost the second game 16-10.
