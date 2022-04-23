Trae Young's late-game winner lifts Hawks over Heat in Game 3, 111-110

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks defeated the No. 1 Miami Heat, 111-110, in Game 3 of their first-round best-of-seven playoff series.

Late in the fourth quarter, Trae Young hit a driving floater with 4.4 seconds left, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to the Game 3 victory and within a game of the Heat in the series, which Miami still leads, 2-1.

After a tight opening quarter, the Hawks pulled ahead of the Heat in the second quarter, taking a 61-54 advantage at halftime.

Miami opened the second half by outscoring Atlanta 31-16 to take an 85-77 after three quarters.

Young's game-winning floater capped off a fourth-quarter that saw the Hawks outscore the Heat 34-25 en route to their win.

Young finished with a team-high 24 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 from three-point range. He also added eight assists and four rebounds.

The Hawks had six players finish in double figures Friday night, led by Young (24), Bogdan Bogdanovic (18), Deandre Hunter (17), Delon Wright (13), Kevin Huerter (13), and Danilo Gallinari (11).

Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat, scoring a team-high 24 points, shooting 10-for-22 from the field and 4-for-11 from the three-point line.

Miami had five players in double figures, Herro (24), Jimmy Butler (20), Max Strus (20), Bam Adebayo (13), and P.J. Tucker (11).

Atlanta will host Miami for Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT.