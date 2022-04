CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Round two between Virginia and Syracuse will come with extra stakes as the Cavaliers look to lock up an ACC title on Saturday. "Control what we can control, control our play in those ACC games," Lars Tiffany said, "This would be a big deal, this would be a really big deal to earn a win up in Syracuse to be able to earn an ACC Championship. That would be such a big deal."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO