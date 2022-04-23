ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Corey Kluber: Hit hard in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kluber (0-1) allowed four runs on 11 hits in five innings, taking the loss Friday against Boston. He...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Rays comeback falls short despite two homers from Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG — For six innings, Wander Franco put on a show Friday night. A 389-foot home run with an exit velocity of 109.7 mph in his first at-bat. A hard grounder at 106 mph that was misplayed in the third inning. And a 363-foot homer with an exit velocity of 112.4 mph in his third at-bat, followed by a spectacular running catch of a pop fly down the leftfield line by the shortstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jake Diekman: Can't close out Rays

Diekman allowed three walks and struck out one over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays. Diekman started the ninth inning of a one-run game attempting to close out the Rays for his second save of the season, but the left-hander was unable to finish the frame. He walked three of the first four batters he faced before getting Brandon Lowe on strikes. That was it for Diekman. Enter Matt Barnes, who retired Wander Franco on a 100.9 mph groundout to second baseman Trevor Story. Diekman has been an important high-leverage piece in Boston's bullpen and should continue to be an option to close games despite Friday's command issues (12 strikes in 28 pitches).
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Rays come back to beat Red Sox on walk-off HR after throwing 9-inning no-hitter

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox played the craziest game of the 2022 MLB season — through the season’s first few weeks, anyway — on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay had six pitchers — J.P. Feyereisen, Javy Guerra, Jeffrey Springs, Jason Adam, Ryan Thompson, and Andrew Kittredge — combine for a no-hitter through nine innings, but their offense only had two hits through nine innings. There was only one hit total in this game through 8 2/3 innings. The game went into extra innings scoreless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Day off Saturday

Diaz will sit Saturday against Boston, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He's started the year hitting .275/.383/.325 through 12 games, a respectable line everywhere except the power department. Taylor Walls, who's hitting .292/.452/.417, will get the start at the hot corner again Saturday. Diaz could be at risk of his playing time slipping if the 25-year-old Walls continues to hit well, though he'll likely still have a role.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Folds to smothering defense in loss

Irving finished with 16 points (6-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Celtics. Although Irving was able to dish the ball around to get him close to a double-double, he had a horrible...
NBA
Reuters

Xander Bogaerts continues hot streak as Red Sox edge Rays

Xander Bogaerts had his second straight three-hit game, Rafael Devers homered and the Boston Red Sox held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Friday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in his fifth three-hit outing this season. Alex Verdugo...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox are sticking with a new-look atop their batting order for the opening game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Trevor Story remains Boston’s leadoff hitter for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays matchup at Tropicana Field. The second baseman debuted in the top spot Thursday in the Red Sox’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, and manager Alex Cora will keep him there with hopes he adds some dynamism to Boston’s lineup.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Red Sox Hold Off Rays To Take Series Opener Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits and scored twice in the first five innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Wander Franco, Tampa Bay’s 21-year-old shortstop, had the first multi-homer game of his career. Michael Wacha gave up two runs on three hits, including Franco’s two homers, in five innings to get his first win for Boston. Matt Barnes got Franco on a groundball for his first save after Jake Diekman walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth. Corey Kluber took the loss, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

