ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Doubles in victory

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Harper went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees prospect steal from Nick Nelson trade off to red-hot start

New York Yankees prospect TJ Rumfield began 2022 anonymously, but his bat has done plenty of talking thus far at High-A Hudson Valley. And while questions of sustainability are always valid, would it shock anyone if another middle-infield prospect followed in Josh Smith and Anthony Volpe’s footsteps and leveled up after spending time in the Yankees’ workshop?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly from Cardinals series with Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals got their brooms out for a sweep, but the Miami Marlins had other plans. It wasn’t necessarily easy for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they were able to take the series from the Miami Marlins in Miami’s loanDepot park. Tuesday, Cardinals 5, Marlins 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Alec Bohm
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Brewers
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Exits after HBP

Perez left Saturday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the hand, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez was hit by an offering from Yohan Ramirez in the top of the seventh inning. He remained in the game to take his base, and he ultimately came around to score on a Carlos Santana home run. However, Perez was replaced by Cam Gallagher behind the plate in the bottom of the frame. The severity of the injury is unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Records second save

Colome earned the save against the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubelheader Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning. It wasn't a smooth performance for Colome, as he threw only 12 of 22 pitches for strikes and nearly blew a three-run lead. He gave up a two-run, two-out triple in the ninth but was able to get Harold Castro to go down on strikes to finish the contest. Daniel Bard picked up five of the first six Colorado saves this season, but he curiously hasn't pitched since April 19. Colome has now collected two saves this season and appears lined up for closer duties whenever Bard isn't used in that role.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers odds, tips and betting trends

In the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies (5-8) play the Milwaukee Brewers (8-6), Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. The Brewers are an underdog (+129 moneyline odds) when they take the field at the Phillies (-152). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Philadelphia Phillies looking to Zack Wheeler (0-2), and Adrian Houser (0-2) getting the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a win over the Tigers in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Blackmon's lone hit of the game was a big one, as his long ball accounted for the Rockies' final two runs and proved to be the difference in the eventual victory. The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start this season with a .227/.306/.409 slash line, but he does have four extra-base hits (two homers, two doubles) and six RBI over 51 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Could the Phillies safety-signing Johan Camargo start?

As the Philadelphia Phillies trudged back from Denver with a 5-8 record after 13 games, the mainstream media struggled to find a theme to fill up their digital space. J.T.Realmuto was supposed to get a day off. The Phillies pitchers – shocker – were really pretty bad, but they couldn’t quite say that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy