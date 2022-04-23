Hoover baseball cruises to 9-3 win over Wayne

FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) – The runs kept falling for the Herbert Hoover baseball team, plating nine runs in their win over Wayne Friday night.

Hoover got the party started in the second inning, plating across four runs. The Pioneers countered with two in the third. The Huskies scored five of the next six runs to put the game away.

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

