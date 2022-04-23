ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, WV

Hoover baseball cruises to 9-3 win over Wayne

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcBIQ_0fHlsyBy00

FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) – The runs kept falling for the Herbert Hoover baseball team, plating nine runs in their win over Wayne Friday night.

Hoover got the party started in the second inning, plating across four runs. The Pioneers countered with two in the third. The Huskies scored five of the next six runs to put the game away.

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Dwayne Richardson, Jr’s memory remembered with sneaker convention and basketball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two organizations are looking to honor the memory of Dwyane Richardson Jr with events throughout the weekend. The Summit Kollective and The Wayne’s World Foundation will host a sneaker convention and basketball tournament on Saturday and a street-ball basketball competition on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Both of the events take aim to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, WV
Wayne, WV
Sports
City
Rock, WV
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Wahama gets past Point, 11-6

MASON, W.Va. — Six in the sixth. The Wahama baseball team defeated the Point Pleasant Big Blacks 11-6 at home Thursday evening. The White Falcons (12-2) struck first in Thursday’s ballgame, scoring a run in the opening inning. After two scoreless innings, the Big Blacks (4-10) found the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two people die in Kentucky house fire

VANCEBURG, KY (WOWK)—A fatal house fire is under investigation in Lewis County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call for assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s office regarding a house fire on Thursday. The fire happened on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg. After putting out the fire, investigators found two sets of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
WOWK 13 News

2 Boone County men plead guilty to damaging mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with damage to a mine located in Boone and Lincoln Counties. The mine is a West Virginia non-profit corporation that engages in the reclamation of former mining permits and processes coal. 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aiding and abetting the destruction […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after stabbing in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after a stabbing in the Van area of Boone County. Boone County deputies say they responded to the stabbing on April 13. They say after an investigation, Johnathan Dilday, 21 of Bim, was arrested and is being charged with Malicious Wounding.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Pioneers
WTRF- 7News

Patriots Split Doubleheader

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Parkersburg South split a softball doubleheader Friday at Wheeling Park. Park won the opener 7-6 in eight innings. South won the second 7-5, despite a grand slam from Park’s Shelby Crow.
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 indicted on attempted murder charges in I64 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been indicted on attempted murder charges in connection to an interstate shooting in September 2020. Sierra McCoy, 20, and Michael Parsons, 21, each face three counts of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. On Sept. 14, 2020, authorities were dispatched to the 56 mile-marker of […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Ashland in June. The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set for June 25-26 at the Camp Landing Entertainment District. Teams will pair off for the classic pickup-driveway and play in computer-assigned brackets based on their age, gender, height and basketball experience, […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Amber Alert for Springfield child

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Springfield Police Department statewide. A child has been abducted by a non-custodial parent from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road, Clark County. Kaiden Coran, age 7, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shirt with no sleeves, dark […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy