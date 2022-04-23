ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Valley, NY

Edison sweeps Newark Valley in doubleheader

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bE7w_0fHlsk5200

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans swept both games of a doubleheader at home on Friday.

The Thomas A. Edison softball team swept Newark Valley in a doubleheader 17-1 and 7-0. Both games were five innings. Gabby Milazzo went the distance in game one to earn the win and struck out 11 batters.

Maliyah McIver went 2-for-2 at the plate with 3 RBI’s for the Spartans in game two. Mariana Jones threw a two-hit shutout for Edison while striking out seven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Hawks move to 9-0 with win over St. Francis

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks stayed undefeated this season with a win at home on Saturday. The Corning boys lacrosse team defeated St. Francis 16-7. Corning took a 9-4 lead into halftime. The reigning Section IV Class A champs move to an undefeated 9-0 this season. Ethan Hart scored five goals for Corning. Mikey […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Pioneers set for major announcements Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers summer season is coming soon. Elmira opens up their schedule on Friday, June 3 at Dunn Field against Batavia. Fireworks will follow the game with the opening pitch slated for 7 pm that night. But, the Pioneers are ready to fire off some major fireworks in the preseason. […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
City
Elmira Heights, NY
NJ.com

Tiedemann pitches Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Edison - Softball recap

Julia Tiedemann allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and struck out 12 without a walk when Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeated Edison 13-3 in Edison. Olivia DiSalvo went 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Maeve Kahora went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-2).
EDISON, NJ
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Vulnerable adult from Pine City found

New information coming from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Patricia Collins has been found and is safe as of April 23. Pine City, N.Y. (WETM) — A 71-year-old woman from Pine City has been reported missing and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance. Patricia A. Collins, 71, of […]
PINE CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month. This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April, including those already at the maximum level of […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Sweeps#Spartans#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers April 23 & 24

(WETM) — Here are some events happening over the weekend in the Twin Tiers and surrounding area. 40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival A full weekend of events is set for the 40th Annual Endless Mountains Maple Festival at Alparon Park in Troy, Pa. Happening on Saturday the 23rd and Sunday the 24th, the festival […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell sets limit on number of dogs per household

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell released a statement on Facebook, Friday afternoon, regarding the number of dogs allowed per household. They have announced that they are limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to four within the City of Hornell. This comes after city officials have had a number of instances […]
HORNELL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Two Troupsburg men arrested for meth, weapon possession

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Troupsburg men have been arrested after an investigation that found them in possession of several pistols and methamphetamine, according to State Police. Devon Levack, 27, and Richard Mueller, 49, were arrested on April 20, 2022, after State Police conducted a narcotics investigation at McMindes Road in Troupsburg N.Y. A search […]
TROUPSBURG, NY
WETM 18 News

Florida releases examples from banned math textbooks

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) on Thursday posted four pages of examples from math textbooks that have been banned from classrooms citing “prohibited topics” such as “references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,” according to multiple reports.
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Flashback – Rod Denson’s storied career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We remember an 18 News legend. On this installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we look back on the storied career of the late-great Rod Denson. For nearly 30 years, Denson did it all at WETM-TV as a reporter, videographer, weatherman, and anchor. In 2016, the WETM-TV family bid a final farewell […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy