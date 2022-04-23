Edison sweeps Newark Valley in doubleheader

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans swept both games of a doubleheader at home on Friday.

The Thomas A. Edison softball team swept Newark Valley in a doubleheader 17-1 and 7-0. Both games were five innings. Gabby Milazzo went the distance in game one to earn the win and struck out 11 batters.

Maliyah McIver went 2-for-2 at the plate with 3 RBI’s for the Spartans in game two. Mariana Jones threw a two-hit shutout for Edison while striking out seven.

