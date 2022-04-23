NMSU holds dedication ceremony for late professor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University honored one of its late history professors. A dedication ceremony was held at NMSU for Clarence H. Fielder.

Born and raised in Las Cruces, he started the African American history program at NMSU in 1970 and continued to teach there until his retirement in 2010. The university voted to name a wing of their Breland Hall after Professor Fielder last year. He died in 2015.

