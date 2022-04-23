ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, WV

Winfield softball comes from behind, upends Lincoln County

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGTnX_0fHlsHg500

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – It took extra innings, but the Winfield Generals used a walk-off home run from Kennedy Schilling to take down Lincoln County 5-4.

Winfield has now beaten powers Lincoln and Wahama in the past few weeks. Both teams will meet again in Hamlin Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Community comes out for a sneaker convention and basketball tournament to honor Dwayne Richardson Jr

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Community members in Beckley came out to show love and support to who they call a remarkable young man-Dwayne Richardson Jr. Organizations The Summit Kollective and the Dwayne Richardson Jr Scholarship Foundation created a weekend full of events to celebrate and commemorate the life of Richardson. Next week will mark the one-year death […]
BECKLEY, WV
fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Rallies and Takes Both Wins

On a sunny and pleasant afternoon at Robb Field, The Shippensburg University softball team rallied on three different occasions Wednesday to come from behind and defeat visiting Pitt-Johnstown in Game 1 of a crossover doubleheader, 8-7 in eight innings, before vanquishing the Mountain Cats 8-0 in five innings in Game 2.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, WV
City
Winfield, WV
Lincoln County, WV
Sports
City
Hamlin, WV
Winfield, WV
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Winfield Generals#Lincoln#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Four-vehicle crash on Corridor G

UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Road closed in Huntington after deadly vehicle crash

UPDATE(10:45 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022): A 76-year-old resident died from his injuries after a driver crashed a car in Huntington. Officials with the Huntington Police Department say a driver drove his car off the road, hit a parked vehicle, went through a chainlink fence, and continued through the front yard of the 76-year-old. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 Boone County men plead guilty to damaging mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with damage to a mine located in Boone and Lincoln Counties. The mine is a West Virginia non-profit corporation that engages in the reclamation of former mining permits and processes coal. 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aiding and abetting the destruction […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Athens County, OH

ALBANY, OH (WOWK) — Vanessa McGee, 14, has been reported missing out of Albany, Ohio. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says McGee was last seen on April 22 at a school bus stop. They say she is five-foot-two, 160 pounds and has red hair. She has a nose piercing and they say she could be […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Person killed in Wayne County crash

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. on Friday, April 22): Wayne County dispatch confirmed that one person was killed in this crash. They say the scene has now been cleared. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A five-car accident has closed part of Route 52 near Prichard, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday between Whites Creek Rd. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy