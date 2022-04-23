Winfield softball comes from behind, upends Lincoln County
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – It took extra innings, but the Winfield Generals used a walk-off home run from Kennedy Schilling to take down Lincoln County 5-4.
Winfield has now beaten powers Lincoln and Wahama in the past few weeks. Both teams will meet again in Hamlin Saturday.
