Savannah, GA

Police arrest man suspected of Savannah bank robbery

By Joseph Leonard
 1 day ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Ivory Brooks, 56, robbed a Truist bank on Chatham Parkway on April 19 at around 3:45 p.m. By the time police arrived they say Brooks had fled the scene with cash.

SPD charged Brooks with the following:

  • Robbery
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Criminal use of a firearm

SPD urges anyone with information on this case or other violent crimes to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

