The Norfolk Tides (11-5) won a nail-biter over the Durham Bulls (5-11), 5-4, on a Friday Fireworks Extravaganza, in front of a crowd of 5,155 at Harbor Park. Norfolk created their own fireworks in the first inning, when Rylan Bannon led off the home half of the first with a solo blast, his second of the year. It was the first lead-off home run by a Tides player since June 25, 2021. Tyler Nevin then followed with a solo blast of his own, also his second, two batters later to make it 2-0.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO