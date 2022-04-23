ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a year long hiatus ‘Heart Ball’ raises record breaking funds

By Kenzie Beach
WRBL News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Greater Columbus Heart Ball has returned after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday night folks were able to gather once again to raise awareness and money for the American Heart Association.

More than 800,000 lives are lost per year due to heart disease. Making it the number one killer in the United States.

Over 200 guests were in attendance, from cardiologists to local medical professionals, prominent leaders of the Columbus community, and some familiar faces from WRBL. Guests had the opportunity to bid on several items apart of the silent auction like art or event tickets. The auction portion of the evening raised over $10,000.

Through partnerships with Saint Francis Emory Healthcare, Aflac, and TSYS our community was able to raise awareness and donate funds towards research, science, and technology.

“The heart ball is something that takes place across the nation. It’s time for everyone to come together who has a passion for heart health and who has a passion for getting rid of heart disease one day. So, it is a fundraiser, but it’s also just a time to come together and show the work of the American Heart Association … we’ve got to raise those dollars so that we can spend more on research, so that we can maybe one day eradicate heart disease.”

Karen Preston – Executive Director of the Development, The American Heart Association

Here in our community, organizations like Mercy Med and Victory Mission provide access to affordable health care. The Chattahoochee Valley Library System is now offering self-monitoring blood pressure kits at no charge for 30 days to library cardholders.

The American Heart Association says, over 80% of Cardiovascular Disease can be prevented, which is why raising awareness and making your health a priority is so important.

