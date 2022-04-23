ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Veach explains why Chiefs did not sign Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill

By PJ Green
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4Jpp_0fHlm6hF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans now get a different viewpoint on the Tyrann Mathieu situation.

During Brett Veach’s press conference on Friday, he addressed what led to the veteran safety and the Chiefs not agreeing to a new contract. He led with how they attempted to agree to a contract before the 2021 season.

“When we approached him, our expectations were that this was a longshot for us but let’s see if we can get something done,” Veach said. “But totally understand his position and where he was.”

Veach then went on to explain that signing offensive tackle Orlando Brown to the franchise tag made signing Mathieu even more complicated. And the two sides could never come to terms.

“You have to be able to pivot and shift quickly and we did that.”

Mathieu is now meeting with multiple teams and has notedly already visited with the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Old electronics stacking up? Free drop-off days

“I don’t think that he’s in a rush to make a decision, I think he has choices,” Veach said about the Pro Bowl safety.

With 12 draft picks, the Chiefs could bring in a rookie to replace Mathieu. While all may seem lost with Mathieu, Veach said there is a way for him to come back to KC if fate were to have its way.

“I think anything’s on the table.”

“He’s a player that we know and love and if there’s a situation that makes sense for him… certainly we wouldn’t close a door to that.”

In Tyreek Hill’s case, Veach said the wide receiver market set the tone that they may not be able to keep Hill on the roster. Big contracts for Las Vegas’ Davante Adams (5-year $140 million, $65 million guaranteed), Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk (4 year, up to $84 million, $37 million guaranteed) and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (4 year, $104 million, $70 million guaranteed) reset the market for top receivers.

It came down to whether to sign Hill or a veteran pass rusher.

“If you do that, how are you gonna pay Tyreek and then how does Tyreek feel about that? If you do the Tyreek thing then you’re limited in regards to your resources being able to be spent on defense plus the future,” Veach said.

“When we took a step back and we figured ‘well how are we gonna get better on both sides?’ That’s why we decided it was best for us and best for Tyreek in that contract so it was kind of a win-win in that situation.”

Even with the Chiefs signing receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster, many draft predictions have KC taking a receiver and an edge rusher or cornerback with their two first-round draft picks.

Answers to all the Chiefs offseason moves will be answered starting with next week’s NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Jacksonville, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Quarterback Passes Away

The Buffalo Bills have a well-known football history. Most of that history is in the '90s, with the likes of Jim Kelly at quarterback. Even now, a new generation of Buffalo Bills fans and NFL fans will think of Josh Allen when they imagine great Bills quarterbacks. But over 50...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady’s Contract: Fans React

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an interesting decision regarding Tom Brady’s contract. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team restructured his contract. The move will save the team $9 million in cap space and ensure that Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Exploring Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots might make another change to their receiving corps fairly soon. Earlier this month, the Patriots acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That acquisition has pushed N’Keal Harry further down the depth chart. NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo recently spoke to Harry’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Eagles#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Colts GM Makes His Thoughts On T.Y. Hilton Clear

T.Y. Hilton is currently a free agent. Could a reunion with the Indianapolis Colts be in the works? Momentum is building. Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters on Friday that he’s interested in bringing Hilton back to Indianapolis. The two sides have been in contact this week about a possible deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa practices with Tyreek Hill and fans go nuts

A day doesn’t go by without Tua Tagovailoa being heaped with praise or being dogged by his practice sessions. This week’s voluntary camp brought both. Miami Dolphins fans and media alike have become private investigators when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa. His personal workouts at REASON have been dissected and prodded. Fans will pause tape of his workouts to criticize or compliment his throwing motion and air time distance.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

Kadarius Toney trade would be horrible idea for Kansas City Chiefs

If the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to make some bad decisions before the NFL Draft, they’ll decide to give the New York Giants something for Kadarius Toney. There’s this great (fake) commercial segment from several seasons ago on Saturday Night Live back in the Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey days that featured a (fake) denim company called Bad Idea Jeans. A lot of the male cast members sit around before playing a pickup basketball game sporting their stonewashed jeans while providing life updates and the entire list is nothing but a series of bad ideas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 targets not named Deebo Samuel KC can add for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are not likely to get Deebo Samuel, so if they want to get Patrick Mahomes another wide receiver, they must turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft. With the 2022 NFL Draft only a few days away, the Kansas City Chiefs will have plenty of opportunities to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a wide receiver without giving up the farm for a player like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy