Looks like there’s a new Baby May on the way. According to the Mountain Citizen, Senora May announced that she and her husband Tyler Childers are expecting their first child during an appearance at the Mountain Mushroom Festival in Irvine, Kentucky, She also announced she would be taking the rest of the year off, before welcoming her “baby daddy” to the stage to play a few songs to finish out her set. Tyler Childers at the Mushroom Festival in Estill […] The post Tyler Childers And Senora May Announce They’re Expecting Their First Child first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

IRVINE, KY ・ 45 MINUTES AGO