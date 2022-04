Maine's favorite son Stephen King has sold over 350 million books. But as of late, he is known all over the Twitter world as CHEF Stephen King. This comes after he let loose on his favorite salmon recipe to his 6.6 million followers. Now, you would figure that if you are Stephen King, you could have salmon prepared any darn way in the world. He could certainly do something incredibly expensive and elaborate if he wished. But no......

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO