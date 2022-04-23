ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Garth Brooks and fans ready for concert on Saturday

By Anna Darling
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — This weekend marks the start of the summer concert season in Northwest Arkansas.

Nathanial Rateliff is kicking off the concert series at the Walmart AMP, and Garth Brooks is playing for the first time at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

“The thing I like about a Garth Brooks concert, which I love, is that it’s not a concert, it’s a party,” said Brooks when KNWA/FOX24 got to interview him one-on-one.

It’s a party that people from near and far are coming for.

“After the concert was announced and I went home that evening, my wife said we have Garth Brooks tickets and I said, alright let’s go!” said Steve Clark with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m from West Monroe, Louisiana,” said Selena Smith. “It’s about six and a half hours I think and that is quite a hike.”

Smith won tickets to the concert in a raffle. She’s driving the whole way just to see Brooks perform. It’s also her very first trip to Fayetteville.

“We’re going to drive up and just make a weekend of it and see a few thing, eat some good food and enjoy some good music,” she said.

More than 70,000 people will pack Razorback Stadium for the sold out concert. Brooks is expecting big energy.

University of Arkansas offers concert advice ahead of Garth Brooks show

“If they’re not giving me what I see on TV, I’m going to call them out and say come on,” laughed Brooks. “But I’ve played for these people before and you don’t need to coach them or prod them.”

Clark said this event will bring big energy to Northwest Arkansas’ economy. Especially because it’s bringing people like Smith, who wouldn’t come to Fayetteville otherwise, and showing a whole new audience all that the city has to offer.

“With the multiplier effect, I think this Garth Brooks concert will increase things by 10,” he said. “Whatever would have happened that weekend is going to happen 10 times better and it’s going to effect 10 times as many people.”

Not many things can sell out Razorback stadium, other than the Hogs getting ready to take down an SEC opponent. Not all the people in the stands on Saturday will be Hog fans for a change.

“’Callin’ Baton Rouge’ is what gets us LSU fans pumped up,” said Smith when asked what her favorite Garth Brooks song is.

“I could listen to ‘The Dance’ 100 times over and over and I would still love it every time,” said Clark.

Brooks has been coached on how to properly call the Hogs after he was shown how to do the ritual during his press conference on Friday.

He’s ready to play in a stadium that has a familiar feel to it.

“It’s like getting to play at home,” said Brooks, who is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma. “It’s the land of common sense. The thing about the night is trying not to try so hard and just play the music, it will lead you there.”

The Razorback Stadium rules are still in effect for the concert , that includes clear bags only, no umbrellas allowed and face masks are only recommended in indoor settings.

