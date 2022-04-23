ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsa, TX

Edcouch-Elsa's Marco Aguinaga Headed to Brazil

By Bella Michaels
KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS -- Former Edcouch-Elsa quarterback Marco Aguinaga is headed to Brazil to play pro...

www.krgv.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Ricky Wayne Fisk Jr.

Ricky Wayne Fisk Jr. was born on August 17, 1995 in Port Arthur, Texas to Tina Eddie Fisk and Ricky Wayne Fisk, Sr. Ricky accepted Christ and was baptized at a young age at the Guiding Star Missionary Baptist Church by the late Pastor Emeritus Louis Hatch, Jr. Later in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The Associated Press

Brittany Force breaks track speed record in Baytown finale

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force had the fastest pass in Houston Raceway Park history Friday to take the lead in Top Fuel qualifying at the final NHRA SpringNationals. Force broke her own speed record at the track with a 3.695-second run at 333.58 mph. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility.
BAYTOWN, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Safest Dallas suburbs lead this week's 5 most popular headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. 3 Dallas suburbs secure rankings among the safest cities in the U.S. It seems that three Dallas suburbs are wrapped in some sort of security blanket. A new study from personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Frisco as the safest city in the U.S. (up from No. 2 in last year’s study), with McKinney holding the No. 2 spot (up from No. 3 last year) and Plano sitting at No. 9 (down from No. 5 last year).
DALLAS, TX
KRGV

High school baseball highlights 4-22

MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight. Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen High vs Sharyland.
MCALLEN, TX
KIII 3News

Kingsville singer proves she has 'Mucho Talento'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ‘Mariachi Javelina’ has a rich and proud history. It was one of the first collegiate mariachi groups in the country and they’re right here out of Texas A&M Kingsville. 3News Reporter Julissa Garza spoke with one member, Angel Jimenez who’s representing...
KINGSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sharyland High's Alan Gonzalez is Headed to State

MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High Junior Alan Gonzalez won his first regional championship over his rival and defending regional champ Agustin Salazar, of McAllen Memorial. Alan is headed to state this Monday, watch the video above for more on how he's preparing for the big trip to San Antonio.
MCALLEN, TX

