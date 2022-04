MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A man was struck by an SUV during a hit-and-run in Madison County Thursday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on East Chain of Rocks Road just north of Interstate 270 in Granite City. When they got there, they found an injured man and a mangled bicycle in the middle of the road. Investigators believe a black SUV sped from the area before they got there.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO