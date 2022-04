HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What’s the cost for U.S.-listed Chinese companies seeking to trade shares in Hong Kong? Quora-like Zhihu’s(2390.HK) one-fifth fall on its Asian debut shows it can be high. The $1 billion online Q&A forum is the latest in a steady stream of Chinese firms with Big Board berths to seek an escape route in case Washington pushes ahead with plans to eject companies from New York if its watchdogs cannot inspect their auditors – something Beijing has long resisted.

