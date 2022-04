SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - We have lost a giant in the fight against addiction: Roger Zellars passed away at the age of 80. Roger dedicated his life to helping people claw their way out of addiction as the clinical director of the Prospect House in East Price Hill. Thousands would turn out to his annual picnics over the years. He created programs specifically targeting the veteran and African-American communities. Many of those people turned out for his funeral Friday.

