Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night. A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO