Lubbock, TX

Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22

By Pete Christy
KCBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Friday!....

KCBD

Birdsell, Morris lead No. 9 Tech to DH sweep over WVU

LUBBOCK, Texas – Behind two complete games from Texas Tech starting pitchers Andrew Morris and Brandon Birdsell, No. 9 Texas Tech swept Saturday’s doubleheader against West Virginia, 7-5 and 12-2, at Rip Griffin Park. The latter of the two ended in eight innings due to the Big 12′s 10-run run-rule that’s instituted for the second game of doubleheaders.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 4/23

Randall baseball and softball earned wins on Friday in District 3-5A. Randall baseball (21-7) defeated Tascosa 12-1, proving why they are the district champions and Randall softball defeated Caprock 8-4. The Lady Raiders sit second in district behind the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.
KCBD

I Beat Pete: Challenge #994

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Balloon 🎈Championship in Sundown. Back in October, the World Balloon Championships were held in Spain. With assorted items and objects on the playing field, the rules are simple. Players have to maneuver around the objects to touch the balloon launching it upwards and trying to get it to hit the ground to score a point.
SUNDOWN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan softball falls to district leaders Harker Heights on Senior Night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Harker Heights 7-4 at the Vikings Athletic Complex on Friday for Senior Night. A 5-run 4th inning helped propel the Lady Knights to victory. Evan Fuller had a 2 RBI triple to help widen the gap and give Harker Heights a lead they would not give up. Bryan scored first on a bases-loaded walk with Alexis Rodriguez coming across the plate in the top of the first inning. The Lady Vikings wouldn’t score again until the 5th inning.
BRYAN, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech Pom Squad takes home gold at world championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Pom Squad is now the world champion. Tech was chosen to represent the United States as the national jazz team at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Worlds Competition. The competition took place in Orlando, FL with teams from over 50 countries across...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRGV

High school baseball highlights 4-22

MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight. Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen High vs Sharyland.
MCALLEN, TX
KTEN.com

Bells baseball blasts Bonham 17-2

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Bells baseball wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their 17-2 win over Bonham. The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning, highlighted by triples from Cooper Smith and Ben Burleson. Bells clinches a playoff spot with the win.
BELLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Late inning runs lift No. 14 Rams to victory over Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball would score a run in the seventh, and eighth inning, and hold off Cameron for the 9-8 game one victory Friday night. The Rams would jump out to an early 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from first basemen Aaron Walters, but […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTEN.com

Denison hires Chris Oestreich as boys basketball coach

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for the Denison Yellow Jackets. Denison finished their campaign winless at 0-27. On Monday, the school hired Chris Oestreich to be the next head coach of the program. Oestreich is familiar with Texoma, having coached at Austin College from 1994-2007. He was most recently the head girls basketball coach at Melissa High School.
DENISON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Making a Racquet: East Texans heading to state tennis tournament

A number of East Texans will be joining Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage in the Alamo City for the UIL Tennis State Championships. The tournament begins on Tuesday in the San Antonio area with the quarterfinals and semifinals. There will be three different sites during the first day of competition — Northside Tennis Center (12205 Leslie Road, Helotes, 78023) (5A, 6A); Annmarie Tennis Center (7001 Culebra Road, San Antonio, 78238) (3A, 4A); and Blossum Tennis Center (12002 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, 78216) (1A, 2A).
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Girls 4A Region II Golf: Bullard, Canton earn state tournament berths

The Bullard Lady Panthers and Canton Eaglettes, along with medalists from Spring Hill and Lindale, came through at regionals and will now appear in the UIL state golf tournament. Bullard placed second and Canton captured third in the Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament held Wednesday and Thursday at Van...
BULLARD, TX

