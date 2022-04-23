Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Apr. 22

A number of East Texans will be joining Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage in the Alamo City for the UIL Tennis State Championships. The tournament begins on Tuesday in the San Antonio area with the quarterfinals and semifinals. There will be three different sites during the first day of competition — Northside Tennis Center (12205 Leslie Road, Helotes, 78023) (5A, 6A); Annmarie Tennis Center (7001 Culebra Road, San Antonio, 78238) (3A, 4A); and Blossum Tennis Center (12002 Jones Maltsberger Road, San Antonio, 78216) (1A, 2A).
