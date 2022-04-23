ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Kidney Foundation urges you to get screened for kidney disease

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The Texas Kidney Foundation wants to get more people in our community screened for kidney disease. According to the foundation, nine out of ten people...

news4sanantonio.com

