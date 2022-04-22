ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

If the Brooklyn Nets depend on Ben Simmons vs. the Boston Celtics, they'll be sent home fast, says Kendrick Perkins

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics head to New York City to play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, April 23 with the prospect of putting the Nets in a 3-0 series deficit that no NBA team has ever come back from.

Whether Brooklyn wins or loses, it will have the looming availability of star forward Ben Simmons to consider, with the proposition of bringing the former 76ers star into the rotation after nearly a year without playing — never mind playing at the high-level that will be asked of him in the difficult postseason series the Nets find themselves in.

Does it make sense to bring back a player with a back injury and mental health concerns into such a pitched environment whether they win or lose Game 3?

According to NBA broadcaster and former Boston big man Kendrick Perkins, if Brooklyn thinks Simmons’ return will be the key to their success, they’ll be sent home in a hurry. Watch the clip embedded above to hear what Perk has to say about bringing back Simmons under such circumstances.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

