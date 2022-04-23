ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Could a casino come to the South Bronx?

pix11.com
 1 day ago

What are the odds of a Vegas-style...

pix11.com

insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Food delivery worker shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. On Thursday, handyman David Bonola, 44, was arrested and charged with Ms Gaal’s murder.Police say they had been in an “on and off” relationship for two years.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Complex

Pizzeria Worker Claims Suspected Subway Shooter Cried ‘Like a Little Baby’ Before Arrest

Frank James, the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brooklyn subway train, reportedly cried “like a little baby” shortly before his arrest. Gentrid Hasangjekaj, 21, told the New York Post he was in the middle of his shift at Stromboli Pizza when a teary-eyed man walked in asking for help. Hasangjekaj said the man, whom he didn’t immediately recognize, entered the East Village eatery at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, just 18 hours after James allegedly shot 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train.
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The morning rush-hour attack, in which 10 people were shot on a system that serves as the arteries of New York, complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

